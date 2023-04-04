Cincy

Cincinnati: Street Named After Reds Hall-Of-Famer Barry Larkin

Cincinnati: Street Named After Reds Hall-Of-Famer Barry Larkin

Published on April 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

A street has been named after the Reds hall of famer Barry Larkin.

This is an amazing accomplishment he truly deserves it.

Barry was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2008.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012

See what Barry Larkin had to say below.

 

RELATED TAGS

barry larkin cincinnati reds Named street

More from 100.3
Close