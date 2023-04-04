Cincinnati: Street Named After Reds Hall-Of-Famer Barry Larkin

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A street has been named after the Reds hall of famer Barry Larkin.

This is an amazing accomplishment he truly deserves it.

Barry was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2008.

He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012

See what Barry Larkin had to say below.