Beyoncé and Jay Z: Celebrate 15 Years Of Marriage

Published on April 5, 2023

Beyoncé and JAY-Z celebrated 15 years of marriage on Tuesday (April 4).

The king and queen of hip-hop got married on April 4, 2008. Four is a magic number for the couple who married in front of 40 guests at JAY-Z’s 13,500 square-foot New York penthouse.

In her 2017 “Die with You” video, Queen B showed fans her wedding and marriage to JAY-Z while guests threw rose petals at them.

