Michael K Williams: Dealer Pleads Guilty In His Death

A Brooklyn drug dealer has officially pleaded guilty to providing actor Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, causing his death.

HuffPost said, “Irvin Cartagena’s plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute drugs was entered in Manhattan federal court.”

They added, “Sentencing was set by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams for Aug. 18, when Cartagena will face a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and the possibility of as many as 40 years.”

“The Wire” actor overdosed in his Brooklyn apartment in 2021.

According to authorities, he passed away hours after buying the drugs from Cartagena.

HuffPost adds that Cartagena signed a plea agreement with prosecutors.