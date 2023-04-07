Can You Guess The Only Rapper Listed On The Forbes 2023 Billionaires List???

JAY-Z made Forbes’ 2023 billionaires list, and it’s lonely at the top as he is the only rapper to make the list.
After becoming hip-hop’s first billionaire in 2019, Hov’s net worth has doubled to $2.5 billion USD, according to Forbes.
He sold most of his D’USSÉ cognac brand to Bacardi for $750 million in February. His other holdings include his champagne company Armand de Brignac, in which LVMH acquired a 50% stake two years ago, his collection of Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings, his investments in Block and Uber, and his music archive. His wealth increased from $1.4 billion USD in 2022.
LVMH’s Bernard Arnault tops this year’s list with $222.9 billion USD. Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos both reached the top 10.
- Do you think JAY-Z will ever fall from the billionaire list? Which rapper do you think will make the 2024 Forbes billionaire list?
