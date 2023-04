Black Business Spotlight: BLACK OWNED OUTERWEAR

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 CINCY’S RNB STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOME PRESENTS THE BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT. THIS MONTH WE ARE SHINING THE LIGHT ON MEANS CAMERON OF BLACK OWNED OUTERWEAR!

MEANS CREATED BLACK OWNED OUTERWEAR, TO INSPIRE THROUGH FASHION. MEANS CAMERON PARTNERED WITH MERK ERVIN TO HELP GROW THE BRAND AT AN EXCEPTIONAL RATE. THIS PROVED TO BE A KEY COLLABORATION AND CEMENTED THE BRAND’S CONSISTENT GROWTH. SINCE ITS LAUNCH IN SEPTEMBER OF 2011, BLACK OWNED HAS GROWN TO BE A STAPLE IN THE COMMUNITY.

THE HAS COLLABORATIONS WITH THE CINCINNATI BENGALS, FC CINCINNATI AND MORE. TODAY, YOU CAN FIND BLACK OWNED DESIGNS IN MAJOR CITIES SUCH AS ATLANTA, CHICAGO AND LOS ANGELES. THE BLACK OWNED BRAND TRANSCENDS RACE, AGE, AND GENDER, YET THEY CONTINUE TO BE INTENTIONAL IN HIGHLIGHTING BLACK CULTURE AND PROGRAMMING. BLACK OWNED IS MORE THAN A GARMENT, IT’S A LIFESTYLE AND STATE OF MIND THAT MEANS & MERK HOPE TO INSPIRE OTHERS TO LIVE BY DAILY.

MEANS CAMERON, 100.3 CINCYS R&B STATION AND WALKER FUNERAL HOMES CONGRATULATE YOU AND BLACK OWNED OUTERWEAR ONCE AGAIN ON BEING SELECTED AS THIS MONTHS BLACK BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT.