T.I. & Boosie Badazz: Allegedly Squash Beef At Airport

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After running into each other on the road, T.I. and Boosie Badazz have allegedly squashed their beef

On April 9, a picture of the Southern rap legends standing beside each other and talking at an airport was posted online.

The two ran into each other at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in The Gateway City.

The night before, they performed at the “Legends Never Die” concert at the Enterprise Center with Jeezy, Nelly, Twista, and other artists. Neither T.I. nor Boosie has mentioned the brief encounter, but let’s hope all is now well between the southern kings.