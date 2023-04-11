Fa Sho Celebrity News

​​Jay-Z: ‘The Blueprint’ Earns Triple Platinum Status 20 Years After Release

​​Jay-Z: 'The Blueprint' Earns Triple Platinum Status 20 Years After Release

Published on April 11, 2023

​​Jay-Z’s ‘The Blueprint’ Earns Triple Platinum Status 20 Years After Release
Jay-Z’s week is going well since his album, The Blueprint received a platinum plaque for selling three million copies.
The RIAA certified Hov’s sixth studio album three times platinum. The RIAA last altered the certification of the album over twenty years ago.

The Blueprint debuted at number one in September 2021. The first week sold 427,000 copies. Platinum followed a month later. It won double platinum in 2002.
Kanye accused producer Just Blaze of copying his work on the album; however, JAY-Z says, “I don’t think anyone was copying off of anyone. We all had the assignment and created this one body of work.”
  • What is your favorite song from JAY-Z’s The Blueprint?

