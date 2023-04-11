Cincinnati: Drug Overdose Deaths Have Dropped In Cincy

It looks like drug overdose deaths have dropped in Hamilton county.
Via Fox19
The death count was 433 in 2022, said Dr. Lakshmi Sammarco, Hamilton County coroner, down 16% from the 515 overdose deaths in 2021.
The coroner ruled 403 people died from overdose in 2016. The highest year for these unintentional deaths was 2017, the Enquirer reported.
