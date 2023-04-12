LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Snoop Dogg Admits He ‘Didn’t Like’ 2Pac’s ‘Hit ‘Em Up’

Some may think Snoop Dogg and 2Pac were best of friends, and for a time, that may have been true, but now Snoop is revealing what came between their friendship days before he died.

“Man, I’d say a week before he died, we was [sic] best of friends. Two days before he died, I don’t think he liked me,” he explained. “Because we was [sic] in New York and shit had happened. New York n-ggas had shot at me and did all kinds of sh_t to me, just the worst sh_t you could think of, and I forgave ’em.”

Snoop continued telling Big Boy for “Untold Stories,” “Then I went and did an interview and was asked how I felt about Puffy and Biggie. I was like, ‘I like them n-ggas, I wanna do some music with ’em.”’

Snoop says his comments rubbed Pac the wrong way, but at one time, they were friends with Puffy and Biggie. When Pac made “Hit’em Up,” Snoop felt 2Pac was “buying more problems.”