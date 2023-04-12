 Brittney Griner: Writing Memoir About Russian Imprisonment

CLOSE
Brittney Griner says she’s working on a memoir about her time imprisoned in Russia.
The WNBA star called her ten-month-long detainment “an unfathomable period in my life which only now am I ready to share”.
She also hopes the book will help bring more attention to other Americans being detained in Russia and other countries.
Griner was freed in December as part of a prisoner exchange. She recently re-signed with the Phoenix Mercury on a one-year deal.
