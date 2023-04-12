Everyone’s favorite grandma, Bernice Jenkins, calls all the prayer warriors to cover several church members who desperately need it.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Church Announcements: Bernice Jenkins Summons All Prayer Warriors [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
Cincinnati: Joe Burrow New Deal Projection