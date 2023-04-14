Will Smith & Martin Lawrence: Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were recently seen filming Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta.

Will and Martin, in character, as Mike Lowerey and Marcus Burnett, were spotted near their trailers.

The latest installment of the “Bad Boy” franchise was announced in January with a video.

Martin Lawrence denied rumors of leaving the Bad Boys series in July 2022 due to an incident saying he has “one more” left in him. The release date for “Bad Boy 4” is unknown.