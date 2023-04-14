Will Smith & Martin Lawrence: Reunite For ‘Bad Boys 4’

CLOSE
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were recently seen filming Bad Boys 4 in Atlanta.
Will and Martin, in character, as Mike Lowerey and Marcus Burnett, were spotted near their trailers.
The latest installment of the “Bad Boy” franchise was announced in January with a video.
Martin Lawrence denied rumors of leaving the Bad Boys series in July 2022 due to an incident saying he has “one more” left in him. The release date for “Bad Boy 4” is unknown.
- Which Bad Boys movie is your favorite?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Easter Egg Express 2023
-
Charges Will Not Be Pursued In Shanquella Robinson Murder Case
-
Cincinnati: 2 Juveniles Arrested After A Pursuit Over The Rhine
-
Here’s How You Could Get a Free Burrito From Chipotle Today!
-
Cincinnati: Duke Energy Bill To Increase This Summer
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America