Snoop Dogg: Death Row Releases “Doggystyle” 4/20 Vinyl Box Set

April 20th is cannabis appreciation day for marijuana enthusiasts worldwide. To celebrate, you can get Snoop Dogg’s limited edition debut album for this year’s 4/20 festivities.

Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle turns 30 in 2023. The Hip Hop classic was released on November 23, 1993. Death Row Records and Gamma teamed up for Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set.

There is a limit of 420 numbered copies of Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set available, which includes a 16-page booklet with Joe Cool’s singles art. Consumers can also get Death Row rolling papers.