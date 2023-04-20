Fa Sho Celebrity News

Snoop Dogg: Death Row Releases “Doggystyle” 4/20 Vinyl Box Set

Snoop Dogg: Death Row Releases "Doggystyle" 4/20 Vinyl Box Set

Published on April 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
April 20th is cannabis appreciation day for marijuana enthusiasts worldwide. To celebrate, you can get Snoop Dogg’s limited edition debut album for this year’s 4/20 festivities.
Snoop Dogg’s Doggystyle turns 30 in 2023. The Hip Hop classic was released on November  23, 1993. Death Row Records and Gamma teamed up for Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set.

There is a limit of 420 numbered copies of Doggystyle: The 4/20 Vinyl Box Set available, which includes a 16-page booklet with Joe Cool’s singles art. Consumers can also get Death Row rolling papers.
  • What album did you get in trouble for buying or listening to?

RELATED TAGS

Snoop Dogg album

More from 100.3
Close