Fantasia: Is Going To Central State University 

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor revealed she would attend Central State University.
The HBCU is located in Wilberforce, Ohio.
She shared the news saying, “I want to thank everyone who was [a part] of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule.”
She added, “Who knows… I may just show up to Homecoming in October!!!”
