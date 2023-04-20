Fantasia: Is Going To Central State University 

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Fantasia Barrino-Taylor revealed she would attend Central State University.

The HBCU is located in Wilberforce, Ohio.

She shared the news saying, “I want to thank everyone who was [a part] of making this happen for me and working with my busy schedule.”

She added, “Who knows… I may just show up to Homecoming in October!!!”