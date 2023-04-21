CLOSE
Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, The Weeknd Paying Twitter for Blue Checkmark
Twitter is currently looking very different, as some major celebrities are having their coveted blue check marks removed.
Despite Elon Musk removing these celebrities’ verifications, some A-listers are paying the monthly cost.
Along with Soulja Boy and The Weeknd, several celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Khloe Kardashian, and Ryan Reynolds, are putting up money to maintain their badges.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Carter, LL Cool J, O.J. Simpson, Sia, and John Cena also appear to be parting with cash. LeBron James, however, said he isn’t paying, and Elon Musk tweeted that he was paying for James’ Twitter verification.
Would you pay for verification on social media?
