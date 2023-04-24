Fa Sho Celebrity News

Mariah Carey: Loses 50 Pounds Ahead Of Rumored Wedding

Published on April 24, 2023

Wedding bells may be ringing soon for Mariah Carey.
Carey and Bryan Tanaka have been dating since 2016 and might finally be set to walk down the aisle. According to a report, Carey has also dropped about 50 pounds
due to her rumored upcoming wedding.
The couple triggered engagement rumors when the singer shared a video from their family’s Easter festivities. The clip showed Carey blowing a kiss and holding a bunny,
which made the large diamond ring on her finger quite obvious.

Sources close to the iconic singer revealed to RadarOnline that the longtime couple is getting hitched soon, which might be this summer. Music biographer Mark Bego
also claims their wedding is no longer far off. He said, “Mariah never looks better than when she’s happy. The air is thick with buzz about an impending wedding!”
