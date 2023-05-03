Rock Hall Class Of 2023 Announced

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 class has been announced.

Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliot, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners are all being inducted.

Chaka Khan, “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Al Kooper and Elton John’s longtime co-songwriter Bernie Taupin will also get achievement awards.

Joel Peresman, president and CEO of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation said, “When you can go from Link Wray, who was one of the early influencers, to Missy Elliott and Kate Bush and The Spinners and Rage Against the Machine and Willie Nelson, you have a very diverse body of work. What we are always trying to show is that rock ‘n’ roll is a big tent and a lot of people belong.”

This year’s award ceremony is being held in Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center Friday, November 3.