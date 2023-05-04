Cincinnati: The Weather Warms Up Today

The weather is warming up today.
The high will be in the near 70’s today. It’s been kind of cold this week so a warm up is very good.
Via Fox19
Highs will be in the 70s all weekend.
Rain will end early Saturday morning.
Monday’s high will soar near 80 degrees with the chance for rain.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue Tuesday and Wednesday.
