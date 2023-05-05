Jay-Z: How Traveling To London Saved His Career

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A trip to Europe saved Jay-Z’s career.

By making the trip to London, Jay-Z avoided a federal raid. “During that time, there was a secret indictment that swept up and grabbed 30 of my friends. Everyone got

locked up and went to jail.”

“One of my closest friends, he went to jail for 11 years – the guy I was with every day.” This federal raid was because Jay-Z and his friends were labeled as a concrete

network of drug dealers. Carter’s drug dealing days started at 13 years old.

Selling in the back alleys of the Marcy projects, the main reason was to escape from his impoverished lifestyle. On the Oprah Winfrey Show, he admitted, “You become

addicted to the feeling, the uncertainly and adrenaline and danger of that lifestyle.”