Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside. 

At least 1 person is dead after a shooting in the Northside.
According to the police it sees to be a murder-suicide.
Officers and fire crews responded to a report of two people shot in the 4200 block of Chambers Street in Northside at 4:37 p.m. Thursday.
They found a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release early Friday from the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.
