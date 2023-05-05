Cincy

Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside. 

Published on May 5, 2023

At least 1 person is dead after a shooting in the Northside.

According to the police it sees to be a murder-suicide.

Via Fox19

Officers and fire crews responded to a report of two people shot in the 4200 block of Chambers Street in Northside at 4:37 p.m. Thursday.

They found a 19-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release early Friday from the Cincinnati Police Homicide Unit.

 

