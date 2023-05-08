Cincinnati: Congrats Caitlin Keen Wins The Flying Pig Marathon

I would like to send a big congrats out to Caitlin Keen she has won the Flying Pig Marathon over the weekend.
This is Caitlin’s 3rd time winning the event.
Via Fox19
Keen now has wins in 2018, 2021 and 2023 in addition to a runner-up finish to Anne Flower, a two-time winner in (2016, 2019). Last year Keen competed in the half marathon and won that race in 1:21.08. Both Keen and Flower had logged faster times than last year’s 2:50 posted by Grace McCarron Deshon of Loveland.
