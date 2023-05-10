LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Report: ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ May Be The Most Expensive Game In History

The cost of producing Grand Theft Auto 6 could make the upcoming title the most expensive game in history.

That’s according to Gamerficial, which reports GTA6’s production costs could exceed $1 billion.

The game’s production price tag stands head-and-shoulders above the current price champ, Star Citizen, which cost $543 million to make. Destiny checks in at number two

with production costs of $500 million.