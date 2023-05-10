CLOSE
Report: ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ May Be The Most Expensive Game In History
The cost of producing Grand Theft Auto 6 could make the upcoming title the most expensive game in history.
That’s according to Gamerficial, which reports GTA6’s production costs could exceed $1 billion.
The game’s production price tag stands head-and-shoulders above the current price champ, Star Citizen, which cost $543 million to make. Destiny checks in at number two
with production costs of $500 million.
- Do you think GTA6 will be successful enough to offset its production costs?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: At least 1 person Is dead After A Shooting In The Northside.
-
Cincinnati: A Mother Missing Daughter Found Dead She Needs Answers
-
Cincinnati: The Entire Cincinnati Area Is Under Red Flag Warning
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Enter for your Chance to Win Tickets to the I Hear Music in the Air Tour
-
Trump Found Liable in Civil Case