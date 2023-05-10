Fa Sho Celebrity News

Grand Theft Auto 6: May Be The Most Expensive Game In History

Published on May 10, 2023

Report: ‘Grand Theft Auto 6’ May Be The Most Expensive Game In History
The cost of producing Grand Theft Auto 6 could make the upcoming title the most expensive game in history.
That’s according to Gamerficial, which reports GTA6’s production costs could exceed $1 billion.
The game’s production price tag stands head-and-shoulders above the current price champ, Star Citizen, which cost $543 million to make. Destiny checks in at number two
with production costs of $500 million.
  • Do you think GTA6 will be successful enough to offset its production costs?

