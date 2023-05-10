LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

LL Cool J Admits Canibus Beef Was His Fault

LL Cool J recently addressed his old feud with Canibus and admits that he started the whole beef.

LL said, “With him, I think it was more my fault because I could have addressed him a little differently. He wanted to get a tattoo like mine. I could have said, ‘Good luck with that,’ but I didn’t understand that path at that time.”

He continued, “I wasn’t there yet mentally so I was like, ‘The f**k you mean you gonna get something like me?’ That s**t sounded crazy to me at that time.”

He added, “My brain was not developed, I was not developed like that…Now I understand it was a compliment, he was just showing love and, you know, admiration. That’s why I don’t go at him now or try to hurt these dudes. I’m not gonna play that.”