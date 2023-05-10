Cincinnati: Wishes Bengals Coach Zac Taylor A Happy Birthday

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

we would like to wish the Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor a happy birthday.

If you are a Taurus make sure you call Ralph Tresvant from 7pm to Midnight at 513 679-6030 to wish Zac Taylor and Ralph

Tresvant a happy birthday.

You can also wish Ralph and Zac a happy birthday through our RNB Cincy app.

Just Download the 100.3 RNB Cincy APP And leave a message through the APP.. Just click on the microphone at the bottom of the app and leave your message and there you have it… Ralph will play your shout-out or request… 100.3 Cincy’s RNB Station!