Janet Jackson: Rings In Her 57th Birthday In Philadelphia

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday Janet Jackson! The legendary singer turns 57 today (May 16).

She celebrated her birthday early in Philadelphia while on her “Together Again” tour.

Jackson was spotted entering The Divine Lorraine Hotel on Broad Street Monday night (May 15), where Questlove of The

Roots served as the host.