Busta Rhymes: Taps Pharrell, Timbaland & Swizz Beatz To Produce New Album

Published on May 17, 2023

Busta Rhymes has Pharrell, Timbaland, and Swizz Beatz producing his new album.
Swizz announced on Instagram that he admires the Brooklyn rapper’s unique style, energetic performances, and successful career in Hip Hop.
“It’s 2023. My bro got all new deals, all new music coming out. I just want to take the time to say I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style, voice,” Swizz Beatz praised Busta via Instagram.

Busta dropped The Fuse Is Lit EP in November with 5 songs and guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Big Daddy Kane, and Skillibeng.
  • Which Busta Rhymes album is your favorite? What Busta verse is your favorite?

