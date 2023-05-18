LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Atlanta is a hotbed for many things, but who would’ve guessed that vehicle booting would be one of the most commonly-shared issues amongst many patrons of the Southern city?

That’s why it came as both a surprise and godsend a few weeks ago when a new dynamic duo known as The Boot Girls swooped in to save the day by providing car boot removals at a low fee.

…it only made sense to have them as guests on Ryan Cameron Uncensored!

Boot Baby and Boot Sheisty have grown into quite the entrepreneurs, even making sure to protect themselves by hiding under fashionable face masks and obtaining legal counsel. Actually, Daniel Nagel of The Nagel Law Firm made sure to tag along and gave his own take on what he thinks the ladies are doing for ATL as a whole. All we can say is, it looks like this is only the beginning!

Watch the full interview with The Boot Girls of Buckhead — feel free to take notes, too! — right here on Ryan Cameron Uncensored:

Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Get To Know The Viral “Boot Girls” Of ATL was originally published on blackamericaweb.com