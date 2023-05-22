Diddy: Shares ‘Proud Dad’ Moment As Daughter Says Her First Words

CLOSE
Diddy’s daughter said her first words, and the rap mogul shared the special moment on Instagram.
“Breaking news! baby love has just said her first words. She said DA DA DA DA DA DA!!!!!! Let’s go TWIN FLAME!!!! I also won the bet! I hope you all are having a beautiful Sunday. #ProudDad. Love,” Diddy captioned a video of his daughter.
Love Combs, Diddy’s seventh kid, was quietly delivered in a Newport Beach, California, hospital in October 2022. The next month, Puff announced the news on Twitter and hailed her entry as a ‘godsend.’
- What was your child’s first words?
