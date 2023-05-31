Cincinnati: Matt McClain Reds shortstop Is The MLB National League Player Of The Week.

Congrats to the Cincinnati Reds shortstop Matt McClain he has been named the MLB national league player of the week.
Via FOx19
The 23-year-old has batted .380 with 19 hits, eight RBIs and two home runs since then. Over the last seven days, he’s gone 15-31 at the plate and scored nine times.
Congrats to the young man he has been playing great baseball at a hi level.
He supposed to be the next Votto.
McClain was the 7th overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Keep going young man your future is bright.
