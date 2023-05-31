LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

When discussing NBA G.O.A.T.s (greatest of all time), Michael Jordan’s name will likely be mentioned. There is, however, one person that begs to differ.

Jordan’s former teammate Scottie Pippen is back with his unpopular opinions. He disagrees that Jordan’s talents contributed to the Chicago Bull’s success in the 90’s.

“I [saw] Michael Jordan play before I came to play with the Bulls…he was a horrible player. He was horrible to play with. He was all one-on-one, he was shooting bad shots, and all of a sudden [when] we become a team and start winning everyone forgot who he was,” Pippin said.

He explains that he views basketball as a team sport, and that there can be no “one great player”, but goes one to praise Lebron James’ statistics in the sport.

“Lebron will be the greatest statistical guy to ever play the game of basketball, and there’s no comparison to him…None.” he explains.

The cast argues that Pippen’s “bashing” comments could tarnish his own legacy as an NBA legend.

Scottie Pippen Says Michael Jordan “Was A Horrible Player” [AUDIO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com