Is College Football Nearing An NFL Model For NIL?

Voice of both ACC Sports and the Atlanta Falcons Wes Durham joined the Kyle Bailey Show today, as he weighed in on some of the biggest issues in college sports as well as the state of the NFC South.

The first topic broached with Wes was the rise of the “Magnificent 7” within the ACC as Wes noted that no matter what the schools can not get out of the grant of rights deals anytime soon, and while he understands the long-term concerns for the conference he thinks the new incentive-laden bonuses within the conference can help.

NIL continues to be a hot topic throughout college sports as Wes noted that new NCAA President and former Governor of Massachusetts Charlie Baker is trying to go to Capitol Hill and try to regulate NIL, which Wes doesn’t think will happen which makes Nick Saban’s idea of trying to find an NFL model make sense for NIL, but he doesn’t know how long it will take to get to that point.

The talk then goes to the actual NFL and specifically the NFC South as Wes recapped the Falcons offseason as he noted how they spent big money on defense that could help the team and while it may not be a popular opinion, he loved Atlanta selecting Texas RB Bijan Robinson with the 8th pick. Wes understands that there may be some questions surrounding the QB position with Desmond Ridder, but he thinks the offensive weapons alongside him are nothing to scoff at, and could make some noise.

