Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Is Off To Their Best Start Ever

Cincinnati: FC Cincinnati Is Off To Their Best Start Ever

Published on June 1, 2023

It looks like soccer team FC Cincinnati is off to their best start ever.

via Fox19

The club is breaking league history!

With Wednesday night’s win, FC Cincinnati have accumulated 36 points. That’s the most points accumulated through the first 15 games of a season in MLS history (excluding the shootout era).

Congrats FC Cincinnati keep it going and putting on for the city.

FC cincinnati

