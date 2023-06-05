LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The teenage mom who’s been accused of being responsible for the deaths of her newborn twin babies had been placed on house arrest.

The teen has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, gross abuse of a corpse, endangering children, and tampering with evidence. A judge decided on Tuesday that she could be released from the juvenile detention center where she was being held. She’s expected back in court on June 12 for a pretrial proceeding.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Cleveland police told the I-Team the bodies of the infants were found around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, inside a trash can along Ludlow Road.

The infant victims are twins and appeared to be born early at about 30 weeks gestation. The investigation is ongoing.

To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].

As we previously reported, the teenager’s mother, who lived with her, claims she had no idea that her daughter was pregnant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:

16-Year-Old Ohio Mom Accused of Killing Newborn Twins on House Arrest was originally published on wzakcleveland.com