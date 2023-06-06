Mike Pence Files Paperwork to Run for President in 2024

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

WASHINGTON, D.C.–Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence filed paperwork Monday to run for president in 2024.

Pence, the nation’s 48th vice president, will formally launch his bid for the Republican nomination with a kickoff event in Des Moines, Iowa, on Wednesday, which is his 64th birthday.

Pence served more than a decade in the U.S. House and one term as governor of Indiana, establishing himself as a conservative before becoming Donald Trump’s running mate in his winning 2016 presidential campaign.

Pence and Trump’s relationship eroded quickly when he refused to overturn the 2020 Presidential election results.

