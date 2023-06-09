Today in Hip Hop! LL Cool J Released His Third Studio Album!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Today in Hip Hop history, LL Cool J released his third album Walking With a Panther on June 9, 1989!

The album marked a significant transition in LL Cool J’s sound and image, as he moved away from his previous hardcore and aggressive style to a more commercial and accessible sound.

The title of the album, “Walking with a Panther,” refers to LL Cool J’s confident and smooth persona, comparing himself to the sleek and powerful panther. The album cover features an image of LL Cool J with a panther with a rope chain on. The album was produced by LL Cool J himself, along with production assistance from several famous producers of the time, including L.A. Reid and Babyface, Darryl “Day” Pearson, the Bomb Squad, and Marley Marl. This diverse range of producers contributed to the album’s varied musical styles, incorporating elements of hip-hop, R&B, and pop.

“Walking with a Panther” spawned several successful singles, including “Going Back to Cali,” which showcased LL Cool J’s charisma and lyrical skill. Other notable tracks from the album include “I’m That Type of Guy,” “Jingling Baby,” and “Big Ole Butt.” These songs showcased LL Cool J’s versatility while maintaining his distinctive flow and wordplay.

“Walking with a Panther” remains an important album in LL Cool J’s discography, representing a pivotal moment in his career. It showcased his growth as an artist and demonstrated his willingness to experiment with different styles and sounds.

