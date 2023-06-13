Coachella: 2024 Dates Have Been Announced!!!

CLOSE
If Coachella is still on your list of festivals to attend, the dates for the 2024 Coachella festival have been released.
The first weekend will occur from April 12-14, and the second will happen from April 19-21.
Coachella happens at the Empire Polo Club in Indio—no word on a lineup.
Tickets go on sale Friday morning at 11. General admission tickets start at $499, and VIP tickets start at $1,069.
- What are your thoughts on concert ticket prices these days?
