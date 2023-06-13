Mariah Carey: To Host Celebration For The 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop

Fa Sho Celebrity News

Published on June 13, 2023

This year marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and a celebration show is set to take place on September 15th in Madison Square Garden and will be hosted by Mariah Carey and Maxwell.
Performers set to hit the stage include Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul.
Presale tickets are available now with the presale code “Thebigshow50.”
