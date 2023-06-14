Whoopi Goldberg: Wants The Wheel OF Fortune Job

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After being a center square staple on Hollywood Squares, Whoopi Goldberg focuses on returning to the game show world.

Moments after Pat Sajak announced his upcoming retirement as host of Wheel of Fortune, Whoopi spoke about the upcoming game show host opening.

“I want the job!” Whoopi said emphatically while being visited by Ken Jennings on The View. “I think it’d be lots of fun.”