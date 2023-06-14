Fa Sho Celebrity News

Whoopi Goldberg: Wants The Wheel OF Fortune Job

Whoopi Goldberg: Wants The Wheel OF Fortune Job

Published on June 14, 2023

After being a center square staple on Hollywood Squares, Whoopi Goldberg focuses on returning to the game show world.
Moments after Pat Sajak announced his upcoming retirement as host of Wheel of Fortune, Whoopi spoke about the upcoming game show host opening.
“I want the job!” Whoopi said emphatically while being visited by Ken Jennings on The View. “I think it’d be lots of fun.”
