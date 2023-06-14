Cincy

Cincinnati: 15 Shootings In 3 Days

Published on June 14, 2023

There have been 15 shootings in 3 days.

This is very concerning. The amount of kids being shot is crazy.

I pray for our city at this time. Check out the latest details from the Police department.

Via Fox19

  • South Fairmount triple shooting: 11:58 p.m. in the 1700 block of Westwood Avenue. Three victims total. They are an 18-year-old man shot in left forearm; a 15-year-old boy shot in his left foot and a 15-year-old boy shot in his left shoulder and trachea whose injuries were determined to be life-threatening once he arrived at the hospital. Police had difficulty providing aid to the victims due to a disorderly crowd during a party at the shooting scene. Once that was handled, police applied a tourniquet to the 15-year-old boy’s leg.
  • Westwood drive-by quadruple shooting: 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue. Four total victims were found in the hallway of an apartment building. The suspect fired from a vehicle that drove through the parking lot, striking the front door. Three of the victims are women. One is 19 and the other two are both 22. One of the 22-year-olds was shot in her right foot. The other was shot in her buttocks. The third victim is a 21-year-old man who was shot in his left thigh. The fourth victim, 19, was grazed by a bullet in her buttocks. A round also entered one of the apartments.

  • Sayler Park shooting: 7:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Gracely Drive in Sayler Park. A 36-year-old man was shot in his right leg and hand by an unknown suspect.

