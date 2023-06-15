Kim Kardashian: Opens Up About What Turn Her On

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In the latest installment of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Kim runs down a long list of things she hopes to find in her dream man and what makes the reality star horny.

While getting ready for her Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan, Kardashian is seen talking to friends, Tracy Romulus, Natalie Halcro, and Olivia Pierson saying that the men coming to the show “don’t check enough boxes” on her list.

Kim was asked to share her list, and she gladly pulled it out and starts reading from her phone, ‘Number one, protect me. Number two: fight for me. Number three: good hygiene, I mean that’s like a given, I think I should just take that off. Number four, calm. Number five, no mom or dad issues, six, patient, seven, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful, good teeth…’

Kim confesses, ‘Teeth are like one of my biggest turn-ons. The straighter, the hornier I’ll get,’ she said with a laugh, adding, ‘Just kidding… but not kidding.’