Cincinnati: CVG Is Adding New International Route

It looks like CVG is adding a new international route to Cancun by the winter time.
Via Fox19
The new flight to Cancun will be the first international destination served by American Airlines from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
The flights will operate weekly starting Dec. 9 and run through March 30, 2024, CVG said Wednesday.
