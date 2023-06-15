Cincy

Cincinnati: CVG Is Adding New International Route

Published on June 15, 2023

It looks like CVG is adding a new international route to Cancun by the winter time.

Via Fox19

The new flight to Cancun will be the first international destination served by American Airlines from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The flights will operate weekly starting Dec. 9 and run through March 30, 2024, CVG said Wednesday.

