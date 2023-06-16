Fa Sho Celebrity News

Flavor Flav: Officially Declares Himself A Taylor Swift Fan

Flavor Flav: Officially Declares Himself A Taylor Swift Fan

Published on June 16, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Flavor Flav Officially Declares Himself a ‘Swiftie’ and Vows to Go to More Shows
Flavor Flav loves Taylor Swift. The Public Enemy legend was excited to see Taylor live again after going viral for attending her Detroit concert.
The MC posted a video of his concert experience where he collected several friendship bracelets from fans, signed autographs, and took pictures.

He captioned the video, “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” tagging Taylor and the Eras Tour.
Flav and Taylor met at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.
  • Which genre of music are you surprisingly a fan of?

RELATED TAGS

Flavor Flav Officially

More from 100.3
Close