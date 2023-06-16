Flavor Flav: Officially Declares Himself A Taylor Swift Fan

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Flavor Flav Officially Declares Himself a ‘Swiftie’ and Vows to Go to More Shows

Flavor Flav loves Taylor Swift. The Public Enemy legend was excited to see Taylor live again after going viral for attending her Detroit concert.

The MC posted a video of his concert experience where he collected several friendship bracelets from fans, signed autographs, and took pictures.

He captioned the video, “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” tagging Taylor and the Eras Tour.

Flav and Taylor met at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.