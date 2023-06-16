Flavor Flav: Officially Declares Himself A Taylor Swift Fan

CLOSE
Flavor Flav Officially Declares Himself a ‘Swiftie’ and Vows to Go to More Shows
Flavor Flav loves Taylor Swift. The Public Enemy legend was excited to see Taylor live again after going viral for attending her Detroit concert.
The MC posted a video of his concert experience where he collected several friendship bracelets from fans, signed autographs, and took pictures.
He captioned the video, “Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it,” tagging Taylor and the Eras Tour.
Flav and Taylor met at the iHeartRadio Awards in March.
- Which genre of music are you surprisingly a fan of?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Cincinnati: Duke Bill To Go Up In June
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
DC Young Fly Thanks Fans, Asks For Privacy In Wake Of Partner Jacky Oh’s Death
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
2 Alligators Spotted Loose in Ohio, 1 Still Missing