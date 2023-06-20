Fa Sho Celebrity News

Cincinnati: Reds Are Now In First Place In The NL Central

Published on June 20, 2023

The Reds are in first place in the NL central. They are on a 9 game winning streak.

Not only are they winning but Joey Votto is back.

Via Fox19

The Reds first baseman, whose presence some feared would sink Cincinnati’s youth movement, scalded a line drive out to center his first time up against the Colorado Rockies Monday night.

