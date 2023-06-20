Quincy Jones: Claimed That Michael Jackson Stole A lot of Songs

CLOSE
Michael Jackson “Stole a Lot of Songs,” Quincy Jones Claimed
Quincy Jones met Michael Jackson at age 12, and they worked together on Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Jackson ended the relationship in the ’80s because he thought the producer was “old and out-of-touch.”
Jones sued Jackson’s estate for improper use of his work after his death and won a $9.4 million judgment after releasing the posthumous album This Is It in 2009.
Jones called Jackson a “Machiavellian” and “greedy” thief who stole some of his most successful songs in a 2018 interview with Vulture after the judgment was partially overturned.
Elsewhere in the interview, Jones called The Beatles the “worst musicians in the world.”
- What do you think about Quincy Jones’ statement about Jackson stealing music?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
I-76 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo