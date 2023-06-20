Quincy Jones: Claimed That Michael Jackson Stole A lot of Songs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Michael Jackson “Stole a Lot of Songs,” Quincy Jones Claimed

Quincy Jones met Michael Jackson at age 12, and they worked together on Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad. Jackson ended the relationship in the ’80s because he thought the producer was “old and out-of-touch.”

Jones sued Jackson’s estate for improper use of his work after his death and won a $9.4 million judgment after releasing the posthumous album This Is It in 2009.

Jones called Jackson a “Machiavellian” and “greedy” thief who stole some of his most successful songs in a 2018 interview with Vulture after the judgment was partially overturned.

Elsewhere in the interview, Jones called The Beatles the “worst musicians in the world.”