Tiger King: Star Found Guilty in Court

Tiger King star Doc Antle has been found guilty of wildlife trafficking.
A jury in Virginia convicted him on two counts of wildlife trafficking and two counts of conspiring two traffic wildlife
in Fredrick County, Virginia.
According to documents, Antle planned to display the lion cubs he purchased at his South Carolina zoo.
Doc faces sentencing on September 14.
- What are your favorite animals to see at the zoo?
- What’s your fondest memory of the zoo?
