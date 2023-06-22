Cincinnati: Streetcar Could Get Expanded

It looks like the city is talking about if the Streetcar could get expanded.
Via Fox19
“The next step is to get the uptown loop functional,” Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Cramerding said, adding an extension of the current line could follow or proceed independently.
Cincinnati City Council member Mark Jeffreys characterizes the talks as part of a larger process to determine what to do with the system next.
