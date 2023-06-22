Missy Elliott: Shares Her Mental Health Struggles, Urges Others To Open Up 

CLOSE
Missy Elliott Shares Mental Health Struggles, Urges Others To Open Up
Missy Elliott discusses her mental health struggles and encourages others to speak up.
The icon recently revealed in an Essence cover story that the pandemic allowed her to reflect on her childhood and other things.
Elliott discussed her two-year low period, which was over a decade ago when she suffered from Graves’ disease.
“Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ‘I went through depression,’” Missy stated. “Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s__t. We all do. And it’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay today.’ Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other.”
- How transparent are you about your mental health struggles?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: A Man Snuck Into Church And Robbed The Deacon
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Win Tickets to Kings Island & Soak City!
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
Anita Baker Drags Babyface & His Fans On Twitter Following Concert Debacle
-
I-76 Road Rage Shooting Suspect Arrested