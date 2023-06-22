Missy Elliott: Shares Her Mental Health Struggles, Urges Others To Open Up 

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Missy Elliott Shares Mental Health Struggles, Urges Others To Open Up

Missy Elliott discusses her mental health struggles and encourages others to speak up.

The icon recently revealed in an Essence cover story that the pandemic allowed her to reflect on her childhood and other things.

Elliott discussed her two-year low period, which was over a decade ago when she suffered from Graves’ disease.

“Now I’m fine with being like, ‘Hey, I got anxiety’ or ‘I went through depression,’” Missy stated. “Even the biggest artist, or just the regular everyday working person, we all go through s__t. We all do. And it’s okay to say, ‘Hey, I’m not okay today.’ Probably we would keep a lot of people around if we were that open, because we would be able to uplift each other.”