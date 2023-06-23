LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Spike Lee Reveals The Career Advice He Received From Michael Jackson

Spike Lee got career advice from Michael Jackson.

The Oscar-winning director received the “Creative Maker of the Year” award at Cannes Lions Festival on Friday (June 23). Lee has balanced indie films with commercial success, directing Nike’s first Air Jordan ads and a popular Levi’s jeans campaign.

Lee discussed his portfolio, saying, “It’s a combination of the commercials, the feature films, and the documentaries—not music videos but short films.” It was Michael Jackson who told Lee not to use the phrase “music video.”

Currently, Lee is still directing commercials, which he says has been ‘very lucrative’ for his career. “It’s not something I set out to do,” says Lee.