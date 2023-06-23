Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Spike Lee: Reveals The Career Advice He Received From Michael Jackson 

Spike Lee: Reveals The Career Advice He Received From Michael Jackson 

Published on June 23, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Spike Lee Reveals The Career Advice He Received From Michael Jackson
Spike Lee got career advice from Michael Jackson.
The Oscar-winning director received the “Creative Maker of the Year” award at Cannes Lions Festival on Friday (June 23). Lee has balanced indie films with commercial success, directing Nike’s first Air Jordan ads and a popular Levi’s jeans campaign.
Lee discussed his portfolio, saying, “It’s a combination of the commercials, the feature films, and the documentaries—not music videos but short films.” It was Michael Jackson who told Lee not to use the phrase “music video.”

Currently, Lee is still directing commercials, which he says has been ‘very lucrative’ for his career. “It’s not something I set out to do,” says Lee.
  • What is your favorite commercial of all time?

RELATED TAGS

fasho celebrity new

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close