Cincinnati: Things You Need To Know For The Taylor Swift Show

Here are some things you need to know ahead of the Taylor Swift Show. Check out Parking for both nights and more.

Friday Night Parking

No advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium (Reds game at 5:10 p.m.)

through Paycor Stadium (Reds game at 5:10 p.m.) Central Riverfront Garage (CRG), East Garage, Broadway lot, and lot E will open at 9:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders.

1:00 p.m. – Lots A, B & D will open for parking sales.

2:00 p.m. – UE Garage opened for UE parking pass holders only (no parking sales)

Saturday Night Parking

Advance parking sales through Paycor Stadium are available here

CRG, East Garage, Broadway lot, and lot E will open at 8:30 a.m. for parking sales and for Reds parking pass holders

1:00 p.m. – Lots A, B & D will open for parking pass holders only

Gates Opening

Gates will open on both nights at 4:30 p.m.

Taylor Swift VIP early entry will be at 3:30 p.m. at Gate E on both nights.

VIP1: It’s Been A Long Time Coming Package

VIP2: Karma Is My Boyfriend Package

Taylor Swift VIP entry at 4:30 p.m. at Gate E on both nights.

VIP3: I Remember It All Too Well Package

VIP4: …ready for it Package

VIP5: It’s A Love Story Package

Non-ticketed fans will not be permitted onto the Paycor Stadium plaza.

Family/Friend Drop Off and Pick Up

Family members and friends dropping off ticket holders are strongly encouraged to park and enjoy the festivities along The Banks until the show is over and take your family member/friend back home.

Alternate options include:

The south curb lane heading eastbound on Mehring Way between West Pete Rose Way and Central Ave.

The north curb lane on 2nd Street between Elm St. and Walnut St.

Rideshare

The dedicated Ride Share pick-up/drop-off lot will be Hilltop North, located west of Paycor Stadium, along Mehring Way (look for signage).

Street Closures: Friday and Saturday

Second Street Sidewalk – south side sidewalk closed between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1AM

between Elm Street and the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge from 12 p.m. until 1AM Elm Street – closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.

south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Freedom Way – closed between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre-party)

between Elm Street and Marian Spencer Way from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. (Closed from Rosa Parks to Marian Spencer at 10 a.m. for pre-party) Race Street – closed south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m.

south of Third Street from 3:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. Rosa Parks Street – closed south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m.

south of Second Street from 12 p.m. until 1 a.m. Marian Spencer Way – closed south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.

south of Second Street from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m. Joe Nuxhall Way – closed south of Second Street after the start of the game

Concert Exit: Similar to an exit from Bengals games; will be put in place by 10 p.m.

Central Avenue – southbound closed south of Seventh Street

Third Street – eastbound closed east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge

east of Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Walnut Street – closed south of Third Street

south of Third Street Gest Street – southbound closed south of Third Street

Mobile Tickets

Paycor Stadium officials are asking those attending the concerts to add their tickets to their mobile wallets ahead of the show for faster entry.

Clear Bag Policy

Here is a list of the approved bags to enter the stadium. There will be lockers on-site available to rent for non-approved items/bags.

Prohibited Items

Some items include backpacks, camera bags, fanny packs, and binocular cases. Click here for a full list of prohibited items. Via Fox19