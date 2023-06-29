CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Influenced Family’s Psychedelic Drug Use, Son Jaden Says
Jaden Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith introduced psychedelic drugs to their family.
The 24-year-old said drugs have made him more empathetic, especially with his siblings. He said doing drugs together helps them open their minds and resolve arguments.
Psychedelic drugs are illegal in the U.S., except in Oregon and Colorado, where magic mushrooms are decriminalized.
Psychedelic experiences can improve the emotional process by increasing present-moment awareness and enhancing positive emotions, according to UC Berkeley.
- Do you or have you ever tried psychedelics?
- What was your experience like?
More from 100.3
-
Cincinnati: A Father Charged With 9 Counts Of Aggravated Murder
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Win Tickets to Kings Island & Soak City!
-
Cincinnati: A 21 Year Old Killed On I-75 In Car Crash
-
Cause Of Death Revealed For Memphis Rapper Gangsta Boo
-
Listen To RNB 100.3 On Your Amazon Echo
-
Download the New RNB 100.3 Mobile App For Your Smartphone!