Jada Pinkett Smith Influenced Family’s Psychedelic Drug Use, Son Jaden Says

Jaden Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith introduced psychedelic drugs to their family.

The 24-year-old said drugs have made him more empathetic, especially with his siblings. He said doing drugs together helps them open their minds and resolve arguments.

Psychedelic drugs are illegal in the U.S., except in Oregon and Colorado, where magic mushrooms are decriminalized.

Psychedelic experiences can improve the emotional process by increasing present-moment awareness and enhancing positive emotions, according to UC Berkeley.