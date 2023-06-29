Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Jada Pinkett Smith: Influenced Family’s Psychedelic Drug Use, Son Jaden Says

Published on June 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Jada Pinkett Smith Influenced Family’s Psychedelic Drug Use, Son Jaden Says
Jaden Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith introduced psychedelic drugs to their family.
The 24-year-old said drugs have made him more empathetic, especially with his siblings. He said doing drugs together helps them open their minds and resolve arguments.
Psychedelic drugs are illegal in the U.S., except in Oregon and Colorado, where magic mushrooms are decriminalized.
Psychedelic experiences can improve the emotional process by increasing present-moment awareness and enhancing positive emotions, according to UC Berkeley.
  • Do you or have you ever tried psychedelics?
  • What was your experience like?

RELATED TAGS

Jada Pinket-Smith jaden smith

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close